South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregory County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Gregory County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Gregory County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Gregory High School at Harding County High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Buffalo, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.