South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harding County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Harding County, South Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Harding County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Gregory High School at Harding County High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on October 19
- Location: Buffalo, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.