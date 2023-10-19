Looking at the Week 7 NFL schedule, we have the Jaguars (+1) as the best bet on the card. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.

Best Week 7 Spread Bets

Pick: Jacksonville +1 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville by 6.9 points

Jacksonville by 6.9 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: October 19

October 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Green Bay -1 vs. Denver

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 7.8 points

Green Bay by 7.8 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 2.7 points

Tampa Bay by 2.7 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Indianapolis +2.5 vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 0.5 points

Indianapolis by 0.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York +2.5 vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at New York Giants Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 0.9 points

New York by 0.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 7 Total Bets

Under 43 - Detroit vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 42.1 points

42.1 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Indianapolis

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts Projected Total: 41.5 points

41.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 44 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 44.6 points

44.6 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: October 23

October 23 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 40 - Jacksonville vs. New Orleans

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints Projected Total: 39.1 points

39.1 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: October 19

October 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 44 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 40.2 points

40.2 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: October 22

October 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.