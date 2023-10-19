The injury report for the Minnesota Wild (2-1) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Boldy LW Questionable Undisclosed Alex Goligoski D Questionable Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Minnesota allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

Wild vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-115) Kings (-105) 6

