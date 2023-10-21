Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Eriksson Ek's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 18:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in three of four games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Eriksson Ek has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Eriksson Ek goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 5 Points 1 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

