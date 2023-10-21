How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Ligue 1 slate today.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is included here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg is on the road to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-550)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+1200)
- Draw: (+750)
Watch OGC Nice vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille travels to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+140)
- Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+215)
- Draw: (+230)
