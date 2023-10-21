Should you wager on Mats Zuccarello to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.5 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

