Everton FC and Liverpool FC hit the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League schedule today.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's Premier League action.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool FC vs Everton FC

Everton FC is on the road to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-265)

Liverpool FC (-265) Underdog: Everton FC (+650)

Everton FC (+650) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Manchester City (-255)

Manchester City (-255) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+600)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+600) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace journeys to take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Newcastle United (-230)

Newcastle United (-230) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+700)

Crystal Palace (+700) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Brentford FC vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (-120)

Brentford FC (-120) Underdog: Burnley FC (+340)

Burnley FC (+340) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers is on the road to match up with AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+140)

AFC Bournemouth (+140) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+190)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+190) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Luton Town is on the road to take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Nottingham Forest (-140)

Nottingham Forest (-140) Underdog: Luton Town (+425)

Luton Town (+425) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Chelsea FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC journeys to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+130)

Arsenal FC (+130) Underdog: Chelsea FC (+210)

Chelsea FC (+210) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Manchester United travels to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network and Fubo TV

Favorite: Manchester United (-255)

Manchester United (-255) Underdog: Sheffield United (+650)

Sheffield United (+650) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.