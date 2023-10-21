Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Hartman in that upcoming Wild-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:38 per game on the ice, is -3.

Hartman has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Hartman has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Hartman has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Hartman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.