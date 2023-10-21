Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 8 college football lineup sure to please for fans in South Dakota include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Saluki Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.