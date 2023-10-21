The Indiana State Sycamores (0-6) face a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

Indiana State ranks ninth-worst in total offense (245.7 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 92nd with 386.5 yards allowed per contest. South Dakota has been dominant on defense, giving up only 16.3 points per contest (ninth-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by piling up 27.5 points per game.

South Dakota vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

How to Watch Week 8 Games

South Dakota vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

South Dakota Indiana State 351.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (122nd) 331.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (77th) 153.3 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.2 (89th) 197.8 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 1,187 yards (197.8 yards per game) while completing 70.6% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Travis Theis has run for 458 yards on 94 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Nate Thomas has run for 255 yards across 40 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 405 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 18 targets with four touchdowns.

Jack Martens has 20 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 267 yards (44.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

JJ Galbreath's 16 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 228 yards (38.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 481 yards passing for Indiana State, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 53 times for 299 yards (49.8 per game), scoring three times.

Justin Dinka has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 162 yards (27.0 per game).

Harry Van Dyne's 345 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 23 catches and one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 225 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Barnett has a total of 75 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes.

