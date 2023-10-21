Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Arthur Fils in the European Open semifinals on Saturday, October 21.

Tsitsipas is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Fils, who is +180.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The European Open

The European Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 71.4% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Arthur Fils -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +110 Odds to Win Tournament +300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Today's European Open Previews & Predictions

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Tsitsipas defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3.

Fils will look to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 6-3 victory over No. 69-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tsitsipas has played 66 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 25.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 55.1% of them.

Fils is averaging 23.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.8% of those games.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, Fils has averaged 24.7 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 54.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Tsitsipas and Fils have not competed against each other.

