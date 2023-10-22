Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 22.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 62, or 53%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Houston has won 58 of its 109 games, or 53.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.

The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 15 Rangers L 2-0 Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 16 Rangers L 5-4 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi October 18 @ Rangers W 8-5 Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer October 19 @ Rangers W 10-3 Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney October 20 @ Rangers W 5-4 Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 22 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule