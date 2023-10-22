CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM square off for one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate today.

CF Monterrey travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+150)

CF Monterrey (+150) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+165)

Pumas UNAM (+165) Draw: (+265)

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa

Necaxa travels to play Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (-140)

Atletico San Luis (-140) Underdog: Necaxa (+330)

Necaxa (+330) Draw: (+320)

