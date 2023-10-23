Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 6 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 23
The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 6 of the NLCS, Monday at 5:07 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are up 3-2, and can claim a spot in the World Series with a victory.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 5:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Nola has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 9-for-48 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (12-8) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts over 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
- Kelly is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this game.
- Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 32nd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.
Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies
- He will face off against a Phillies squad that is batting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).
- In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Kelly has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are batting .150.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.