The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Vikings can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Vikings vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 7 44 -300 +240

Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 44 points.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 48.3, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have covered the spread two times this season (2-3-1).

The Vikings have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's games this season is 42.6, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The 49ers have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.

The 49ers have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, San Francisco has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 30.7 2 14.5 2 42.6 3 6 Vikings 21.5 15 22.5 22 48.3 3 6

Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Over its past three contests, Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

None of the Vikings' past three contests have hit the over.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 97 points this season (16.2 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only six points on the year (1.0 per game).

49ers

San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three games, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 97 points this season (16.2 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only six points on the year (1.0 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 50.2 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.0 25.3 ATS Record 2-3-1 0-3-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 44.2 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 4-1-1 3-0-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-2-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.