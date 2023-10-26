The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Thursday, October 26 game against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back Devin Booker SG Out Foot 32 6 8

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6.5 226.5

