A close NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Wild (-115) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Wild vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Wild Moneyline Flyers Moneyline Total BetMGM -115 -105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild vs Flyers Additional Info

Wild vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's games this season have had more than 6 goals three of six times.

The Wild have been victorious in two of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Flyers have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Minnesota is 2-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Philadelphia has six games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 3-3 in those contests.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kirill Kaprizov 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-250) 3.5 (-125) Mats Zuccarello 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (+110) Marcus Johansson 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-149)

