The Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov among them, play the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Considering a bet on Kaprizov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Kaprizov has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kaprizov has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kaprizov's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

