The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, take the ice Friday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zuccarello in that upcoming Wild-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In two of seven games this year, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Zuccarello has a point in six of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in five of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zuccarello's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 56.1% chance of Zuccarello having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

