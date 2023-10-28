Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards had 26 points and 14 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 97-94 loss versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-125)

Over 24.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat conceded 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 40 29 6 7 5 1 2 11/21/2022 38 22 7 4 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.