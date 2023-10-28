Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Jackrabbits. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-11.3) 45.8 South Dakota State 29, South Dakota 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of five of Coyotes games last season went over the point total.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in two games with a set total.

No Jackrabbits two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 26.0 14.4 32.8 11.0 17.0 19.0 South Dakota State 39.3 12.6 37.0 12.5 28.5 15.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.