In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-11.3) 45.8 South Dakota State 29, South Dakota 17

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).

No Jackrabbits two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Coyotes games.

Jackrabbits vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 26 14.4 32.8 11 17 19 South Dakota State 39.3 12.6 37 12.5 28.5 15.5

