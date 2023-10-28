South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-11.3)
|45.8
|South Dakota State 29, South Dakota 17
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).
- No Jackrabbits two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
South Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Coyotes games.
Jackrabbits vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota
|26
|14.4
|32.8
|11
|17
|19
|South Dakota State
|39.3
|12.6
|37
|12.5
|28.5
|15.5
