The South Dakota Coyotes (6-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-0) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the DakotaDome in a battle of MVFC opponents.

Offensively, South Dakota ranks 61st in the FCS with 355.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 37th in total defense (325.3 yards allowed per contest). South Dakota State has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in points per game (39.3) and second-best in points surrendered per game (12.6).

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

South Dakota State South Dakota 444.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.6 (66th) 237.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (35th) 240.1 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (48th) 204.1 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.3 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 1,321 yards (188.7 yards per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has rushed for 685 yards on 92 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 113 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Amar Johnson has run for 444 yards across 68 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in 365 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Griffin Wilde has recorded 267 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Zach Heins' 18 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 1,367 yards (195.3 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 69.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Travis Theis has racked up 564 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Nate Thomas has carried the ball 42 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Carter Bell's team-leading 478 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 18 targets) with four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has put together a 287-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 13 targets.

Jack Martens has compiled 20 catches for 267 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

