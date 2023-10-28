The South Dakota Coyotes (6-1) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-0) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota is compiling 355.6 yards per game on offense (61st in the FCS), and rank 37th on defense, yielding 325.3 yards allowed per game. South Dakota State has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (444.3 total yards per game) and third-best in total defense (237.7 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota South Dakota State 355.6 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.3 (16th) 325.3 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.7 (7th) 160.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.1 (6th) 195.3 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 1,367 yards (195.3 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 564 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Nate Thomas has carried the ball 42 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Carter Bell's team-leading 478 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 18 targets) with four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has caught 17 passes for 287 yards (41 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Martens has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 20 grabs for 267 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has racked up 1,321 yards (188.7 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 137 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has run for 685 yards on 92 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 113 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Amar Johnson has run for 444 yards across 68 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 365 (52.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has 13 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 267 yards (38.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Zach Heins' 17 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 223 yards (31.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota or South Dakota State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.