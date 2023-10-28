Timberwolves vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) clash with the Miami Heat (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Heat matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-4.5)
|218.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Heat Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Heat Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves scored 115.8 points per game last season (12th in NBA) and gave up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and allowed 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combined to score 225.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams scored 225.6 combined points per game last season, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Minnesota won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.
- Miami covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+6600
|+3300
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.