The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) face the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents scored more than 218.5 points in 58 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Minnesota's outings last season was 231.6, which is 13.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Minnesota compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Minnesota won 20 of the 37 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (54.1%).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Timberwolves had a record of 13-12 (52%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Timberwolves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last year.

When it came to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%). In away games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Last season the Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game, six more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

Minnesota had a 32-24 record versus the spread and were 36-21 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 32-24 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-9 36-21 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 18-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 22-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.