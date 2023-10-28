Timberwolves vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) face the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|218.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents scored more than 218.5 points in 58 of 82 games last season.
- The average number of points in Minnesota's outings last season was 231.6, which is 13.1 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Minnesota compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread last season.
- Minnesota won 20 of the 37 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (54.1%).
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Timberwolves had a record of 13-12 (52%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Timberwolves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last year.
- When it came to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%). In away games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).
- Last season the Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game, six more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
- Minnesota had a 32-24 record versus the spread and were 36-21 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)
|Timberwolves
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|32-24
|13-9
|36-21
|18-4
|115.8
|109.8
|18
|2
|18-10
|25-36
|22-7
|38-23
