The college football season continues into Week 9, which includes five games involving teams from the MWC. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 2 (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) San Jose State Spartans at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, October 29 Spectrum Sports

