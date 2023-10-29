Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 143.7 per game.

This year, Mattison has compiled a team-leading 359 yards on 90 attempts (51.3 ypg). Mattison makes an impact in the passing game, reeling in 20 passes for 107 yards (15.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mattison vs. the Packers

Mattison vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 19.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 19.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The Packers surrender 143.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense this season.

The Packers' defense is ranked 19th in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison went over his rushing yards total two times in seven games played this season.

The Vikings pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 67.2% of his team's 134 rushing attempts this season (90).

In seven games this season, Mattison has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored two of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (75.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Mattison has 11.1% of his team's target share (31 targets on 280 passing attempts).

He has 107 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 139th in league play with 3.5 yards per target.

Mattison has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

With eight red zone targets, Mattison has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

