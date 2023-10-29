In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Brandon Duhaime to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800

Duhaime stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Duhaime has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

