Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the third-most rushing yards in the league, 143.7 per game.

So far this season, Akers has received 43 carries and rushed for 123 yards (24.6 ypg) while scoring one rushing TD. In addition, Akers has seven receptions for 51 yards (10.2 ypg).

Akers vs. the Packers

Akers vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The rush defense of the Packers is allowing 143.7 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 30th in the league.

Opponents of the Packers have put up six touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Packers' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Cam Akers Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Akers Rushing Insights

Akers has gone over his rushing yards total once in four opportunities this season.

The Vikings pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

Akers has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

Cam Akers Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-110)

Akers Receiving Insights

Akers has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.

He has picked up 6.4 yards per target (51 yards on eight targets).

Akers does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Akers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 22 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

