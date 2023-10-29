The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) at Prudential Center on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN. The Devils knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Devils 5, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)

Devils (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 3-3-2 record this season and are -2-2 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Minnesota has three points (1-1-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Wild have scored at least three goals in five games, earning five points from those contests.

Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 2-1-1 (five points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 1-2-1 to record three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 4.14 Goals Scored 3.63 10th 28th 3.71 Goals Allowed 4.13 31st 9th 33 Shots 31 17th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35 29th 1st 40% Power Play % 13.33% 23rd 26th 73.08% Penalty Kill % 72% 28th

Wild vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

