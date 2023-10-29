When Jordan Addison hits the gridiron for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison's 29 grabs have yielded 400 yards (57.1 per game) and six TDs. He has been targeted on 44 occasions.

Addison has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of seven games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2

