Will K.J. Osborn pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has 261 yards on 22 grabs and two TDs. He has been targeted 37 times, and averages 37.3 yards receiving per game.

Osborn has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0

