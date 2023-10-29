Kirk Cousins has a difficult matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers concede 194.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Cousins has racked up 2,057 passing yards (293.9 per game) and a 68.9% completion percentage this season, throwing for 16 TDs with five INTs. On the ground, Cousins has rushed 12 times for 16 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cousins and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cousins vs. the Packers

Cousins vs the Packers (since 2021): 3 GP / 274.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 274.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has not allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

Six players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Packers this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Green Bay in 2023.

The 194.3 passing yards the Packers concede per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense is ranked fourth in the NFL with six passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Vikings vs Packers on Fubo!

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 251.5 (-115)

251.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cousins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cousins Passing Insights

Cousins has topped his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 57.1%.

The Vikings pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

Cousins is No. 14 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (2,057 total yards passing).

Cousins has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 100.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Cousins has attempted 38 passes in the red zone (70.4% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cousins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 35-for-45 / 378 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 181 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 29-for-47 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-19 / 139 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 32-for-50 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.