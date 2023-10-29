Will Kirk Cousins Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 8?
Should you bet on Kirk Cousins finding his way into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Kirk Cousins score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Cousins has 16 yards on 12 carries (2.3 ypg).
- Cousins does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.
Kirk Cousins Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|33
|44
|344
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|31
|44
|364
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|32
|50
|367
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|12
|19
|139
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|29
|47
|284
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|21
|31
|181
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|35
|45
|378
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|0
