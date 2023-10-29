For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

