On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings are averaging 354.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 330.3 yards per contest. From an offensive standpoint, the Packers are putting up 21.7 points per contest (17th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on defense (22 points allowed per game).

Vikings vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 1.5) Over (42) Vikings 23, Packers 21

Vikings Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Vikings a 55.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Vikings have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

So far this season, just one Minnesota game has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 42 points, 5.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Vikings contests.

Packers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Packers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

So far this year, three of Green Bay's six games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Packers games is 42.8 points, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

Vikings vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.6 21.7 20.8 23 22.7 20 Green Bay 21.7 22 19 25.5 23 20.3

