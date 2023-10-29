The Green Bay Packers (2-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

The Vikings rack up 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 22 per contest the Packers allow.

The Vikings average only 16.9 more yards per game (354.9), than the Packers allow per contest (338).

This season, Minnesota racks up 74.9 rushing yards per game, 68.8 fewer than Green Bay allows per outing (143.7).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Packers have forced (5).

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings score more points on the road (22.7 per game) than they do overall (21.6), and allow fewer points in away games (20 per game) than overall (21.7).

The Vikings pick up 286.3 yards per game in away games (68.6 fewer than overall), and concede 312.3 in away games (18 fewer than overall).

The Vikings pick up 69.7 rushing yards per game in away games (5.2 fewer than overall), and give up 168 on the road (62.4 more than overall).

The Vikings successfully convert 29% of third downs in road games (9.4% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.5% of third downs on the road (4.2% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Kansas City L 27-20 CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago W 19-13 FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.