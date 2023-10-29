Vikings vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field on a three-game losing streak.
As the Vikings prepare for this matchup against the Packers, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Packers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|1.5
|42
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 47.6, 5.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
Green Bay Packers
- The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in three of six games this season.
- Green Bay's games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Packers have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).
- This season, the Packers have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.
- This season, Green Bay has been at least a +105 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Vikings
|21.6
|13
|21.7
|21
|47.6
|3
|7
|Packers
|21.7
|21
|22
|14
|42.8
|3
|6
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends
Vikings
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- Minnesota's past three contests have not gone over the total.
- The Vikings have been outscored by one point this season (0.1 points per game), and opponents of the Packers have outscored them by only two points (0.3 per game).
Packers
- Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- In the Packers' past three games, they have gone over the total once.
- The Packers are scoring more points in divisional games (29 points per game) than overall (21.7), but also conceding more in the division (27) than overall (22).
- The Vikings have a -1-point negative scoring differential this season (-0.1 per game). The Packers also have been outscored, by two points (0.3 per game).
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.5
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|25.8
|25.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|1-3-0
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|43.3
|42.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|23
|22.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.