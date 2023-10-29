Wild vs. Devils Injury Report Today - October 29
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Wild Season Insights
- With 29 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the league's fifth-best offense.
- Minnesota's total of 33 goals allowed (4.1 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey has scored the fifth-most goals in the NHL (29 total, 4.1 per game).
- Their +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Wild vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-175)
|Wild (+145)
|6.5
