The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) on Sunday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Wild off a loss.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 33 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 31st in the league.

With 29 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.9 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 8 2 7 9 4 3 16.7% Joel Eriksson Ek 8 5 4 9 1 2 46.7% Kirill Kaprizov 8 2 7 9 8 4 - Ryan Hartman 8 5 3 8 8 8 47% Marcus Johansson 8 1 5 6 5 2 20%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league (29 total, 4.1 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.6 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players