Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 106-90 win over the Heat (his previous game) Gobert put up 14 points and 14 rebounds.

In this article, we look at Gobert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 44.1 boards per game.

The Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 33 12 12 2 0 1 1 3/13/2023 30 14 8 4 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.