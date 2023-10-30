The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games last season went over this contest's total of 234.5 points 33 times.

Minnesota's contests last season had an average of 231.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Minnesota put together a 38-43-0 ATS record last year.

Minnesota finished 20-17 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 54.1% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, the Timberwolves had an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Timberwolves' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last season.

The Timberwolves hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (39%) than away games (51.2%) last season.

Last season the Timberwolves recorded only 2.3 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).

Minnesota went 18-9 versus the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Hawks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 18-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-21 20-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-16 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 28-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-10 33-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.