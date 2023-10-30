Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games last season went over this contest's total of 234.5 points 33 times.
- Minnesota's contests last season had an average of 231.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota put together a 38-43-0 ATS record last year.
- Minnesota finished 20-17 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 54.1% of those games).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, the Timberwolves had an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Timberwolves' implied win probability is 57.4%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last season.
- The Timberwolves hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (39%) than away games (51.2%) last season.
- Last season the Timberwolves recorded only 2.3 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).
- Minnesota went 18-9 versus the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Timberwolves
|Hawks
|115.8
|118.4
|12
|3
|18-9
|27-21
|20-7
|32-16
|115.8
|118.1
|18
|25
|28-21
|23-10
|33-17
|25-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.