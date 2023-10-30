Timberwolves vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - October 30
The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from State Farm Arena.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|234.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.