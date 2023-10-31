Toledo, Miami (OH), Week 10 MAC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MAC measures up to the competition.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MAC: +100
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th
- Last Game: W 21-17 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MAC: +500
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: W 30-16 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
3. Ohio
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +175
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th
- Last Game: L 30-16 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
4. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: W 41-14 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Buffalo
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th
- Last Game: W 24-6 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Toledo
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
- Last Game: W 45-21 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
8. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
- Last Game: L 45-21 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
10. Ball State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MAC: +40000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Akron
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
- Last Game: L 41-14 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Kent State
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st
- Last Game: L 24-6 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Akron
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
