Suns vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games last season went over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
- Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Phoenix was the moneyline favorite 49 total times last season. It went 36-13 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns had a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Suns' implied win probability is 75.0%.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio played 58 games last season that finished with a combined score over 226.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (226.5) is 9.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Spurs went 33-49-0 ATS last year.
- San Antonio was underdogs in 77 games last season and won 19 (24.7%) of those contests.
- The Spurs had a record of 8-38 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for San Antonio.
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns exceeded the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last year. They fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).
- Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
- When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).
- Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.
- The Spurs put up 113 points per game last season, just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed.
- When scoring more than 111.6 points, San Antonio went 25-19 versus the spread and 17-27 overall.
Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|113
|17
|23
|18-4
|25-19
|18-4
|17-27
|111.6
|123.1
|6
|30
|30-12
|12-6
|33-9
|12-6
