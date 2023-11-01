Before Alexander Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Mattison's stats.

Alexander Mattison 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 130 461 0 3.5 36 24 164 3

Mattison Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0

Alexander Mattison's Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

