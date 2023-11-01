Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Minnesota Vikings game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Jordan Hicks and the Vikings with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Jordan Hicks 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 87 4.0 1.0 1 4

Hicks Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 10 1 1 Week 7 49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 8 @Packers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 1.0 2.0 11 0 1 Week 10 Saints 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

Jordan Hicks' Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

