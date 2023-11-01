Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - November 1
Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will break down Towns' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
- Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-122)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-135)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-196)
Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last season, giving up 40.8 per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25.7 per contest.
- The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the league in that category.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/25/2023
|38
|26
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4/23/2023
|36
|17
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/21/2023
|42
|27
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4/19/2023
|34
|10
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4/16/2023
|30
|11
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
